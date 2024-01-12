Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 109.7%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

VIPRF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 92,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,858. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

