Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Declines By 44.8%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 838,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of TPST stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

