Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Grows By 68.0%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 117.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.