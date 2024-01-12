Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Rises By 115.6%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at ThermoGenesis

In other news, CEO Xiaochun Xu sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,121 shares in the company, valued at $333,663.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 30.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $0.46 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.23). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 402.05%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThermoGenesis

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.