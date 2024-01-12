Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Rises By 178.9%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the December 15th total of 641,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

