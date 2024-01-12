Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Declines By 75.1%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the December 15th total of 286,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trevena

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.