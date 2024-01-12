Short Interest in TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Increases By 1,000.0%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TTGPF remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Friday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

