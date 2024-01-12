Short Interest in TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Increases By 1,000.0%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of TTGPF remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Friday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.
About TT Electronics
