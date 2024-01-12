Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Grows By 846.9%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,175,800 shares, a growth of 846.9% from the December 15th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,984.9 days.
Uni-President China Price Performance
Shares of UNPSF remained flat at $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $0.91.
About Uni-President China
