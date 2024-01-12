Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Grows By 846.9%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,175,800 shares, a growth of 846.9% from the December 15th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,984.9 days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of UNPSF remained flat at $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.