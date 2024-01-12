Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Expands By 166.7%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ UHGWW opened at $1.01 on Friday. United Homes Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in United Homes Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 469,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

