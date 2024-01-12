Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Expands By 54.4%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Universal Music Group Stock Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded up 0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 14.40. 53,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.82. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of 9.64 and a 52-week high of 14.43.
Universal Music Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.