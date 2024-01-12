Short Interest in Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Expands By 54.4%

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded up 0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 14.40. 53,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,938. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.82. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of 9.64 and a 52-week high of 14.43.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

