Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Declines By 49.2%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

VGASW stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 240,215 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 134,728 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.