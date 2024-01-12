Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 60.5%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF traded up C$0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.22. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469. Vext Science has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

