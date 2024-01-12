Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.00

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 76542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

Several analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

