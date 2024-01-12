Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

SNOW opened at $195.61 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $202.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,265 shares of company stock valued at $102,070,412. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

