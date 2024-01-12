Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,248,000 after acquiring an additional 646,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.73. 405,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

