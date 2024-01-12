Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

DTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $291.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 249,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 228,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 88,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

