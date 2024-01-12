Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JUST stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195. The firm has a market cap of $300.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $68.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

