Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,720 Shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned 2.21% of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 48,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SAEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Schwab Ariel ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Profile

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

