Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,490. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.