Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.84. 436,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

