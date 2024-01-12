Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.1% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. 70,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,055. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

