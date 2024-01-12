Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $349,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $9.58 on Friday, hitting $472.73. 418,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.36 and a 200 day moving average of $458.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.