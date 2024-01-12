Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 63.9% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.79. 48,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,422. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average is $176.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

