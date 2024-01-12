Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $676,000 Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Procore Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $357,780.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,558,421 shares in the company, valued at $108,731,033.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,380 shares of company stock valued at $22,799,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. 87,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

