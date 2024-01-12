Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned 0.42% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETHO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Stock Performance

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

