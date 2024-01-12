Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 58,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

