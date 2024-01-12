Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 143,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.4% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Datadog by 546.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $5,293,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 20.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 674,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 115,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,497. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,878 shares of company stock worth $66,931,497. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

