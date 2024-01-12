Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.07. 119,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,922. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

