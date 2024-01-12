Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.69. The company had a trading volume of 89,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

