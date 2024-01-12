Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 974.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 218,930 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

ORAN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 42,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,358. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.