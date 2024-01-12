Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV remained flat at $100.48 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 532,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,493. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

