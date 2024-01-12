Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $24,684,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 82,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,271. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

