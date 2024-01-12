SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for SoundHound AI in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SOUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $437.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.11. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,251 shares of company stock worth $411,031 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.