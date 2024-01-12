S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $434.09 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.94 and its 200-day moving average is $396.78.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

