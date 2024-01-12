S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $435.23. 104,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,187. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

