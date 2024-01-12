SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,284. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

