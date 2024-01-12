SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.40

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.40 and last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 18345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

