SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.52

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.52 and last traded at $133.26, with a volume of 1746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.83.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after buying an additional 84,854 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,254,000 after buying an additional 66,964 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,714,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.