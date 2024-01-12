SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 466,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,232. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

