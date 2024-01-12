SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.94

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 79791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

