SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.74

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 29553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

