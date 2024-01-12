SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 355,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,660. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

