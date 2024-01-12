SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 1.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 169,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,873. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

