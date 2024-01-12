SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,608. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

