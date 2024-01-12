SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Lowered by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 134,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,074,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $91.28. 3,821,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,359,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

