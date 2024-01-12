SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Trimmed by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.31. 141,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,585. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.15.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.