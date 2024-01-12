SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.30

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 145714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $554.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

