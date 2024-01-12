SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

MDY opened at $498.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.88 and its 200-day moving average is $473.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

