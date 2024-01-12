Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 5,821.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($74.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spectris

Spectris Trading Up 0.4 %

Spectris Company Profile

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,553 ($45.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,742.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,515.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,406.29. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,917 ($37.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.51).

(Get Free Report

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.