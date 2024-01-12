Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Gap Up to $52.30

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.30, but opened at $54.67. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF shares last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 601,276 shares trading hands.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 7.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

